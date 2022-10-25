Copperopolis Resident Named Warden At Valley State Prison

Copperopolis, CA — A longtime official at the Sierra Conservation Center has been named Warden at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla.

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the appointment of Landon Bird, 53, to the position. Bird was at the Sierra Conservation Center from 1999-2020, serving in various roles, including Associate Warden, Correctional Captain, Correctional Counselor II Officer, and Correctional Officer.

He also served at the Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy from 2020-21, in the role of both Chief Deputy Warden and Acting Warden.

The Governor’s Office notes that Bird is registered without party preference. The position does not require Senate confirmation and pays $175,332.