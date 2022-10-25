3-4 Days Of Burning Planned In Calaveras Big Trees

Prescribed Burning In Calaveras Big Trees View Photo

Arnold, CA — Smoke will be visible throughout this week in Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

CAL Fire and the California State Parks will conduct the second in a series of prescription burns planned this fall. The latest project will cover 72 acres along Highway 4. Ignitions are scheduled to begin this morning and will continue for 3-4 days.

California State Parks reports, “Visitors and residents should expect one-lane traffic control along Highway 4 during daytime hours. Motorists should exercise caution driving along Highway 4 during nighttime hours from the park boundary through Arnold due to potential heavy smoke and reduced visibility.”

Adding, “Prescribed fire is an important, proactive resource to protect giant sequoias, and the park, from the catastrophic destruction of wildfires. As evidenced in the southern Sierra groves, dry conditions, heavy fuel loads, and high-intensity wildfires have led to the loss of giant sequoias at a rate not previously seen. Prescribed burns reduce the fuel load, can help slow or stop wildfires in treated areas, and mimic a more natural, low-intensity fire which is necessary for new sequoia growth.”

Although the active firing will last 3-4 days, park officials say lingering smoke may be visible for several days after.

Additional burns are also planned this week in West Point and Sierra Village, as detailed here.