Two Calaveras Burn Projects Detailed

San Andreas, CA–CAL FIRE has released information on a pair of upcoming burn projects.

The first is a burning operation on the Winton-Schaaed Vegetation Management Plan. The project is in the North-Eastern portion of Calaveras County near Winton Road and Schaads Road in West Point. Smoke may be visible in the area during the prescribed burn. The burn will be approximately 30 acres and is scheduled for Tuesday of this week. Additional prescribed burns within the project are anticipated throughout the winter and spring, depending on fuel and weather conditions. The burning operation will be conducted from 8 am-5 pm.

The next project is located in Sierra Village in the area of Prospect Drive and Placer Avenue. Smoke may be visible in the area during the burn. This will be an understory timber burn to remove forest ground fuels and create a fuel break for the communities of Mi-Wuk village and Sierra Village. It is scheduled to take place Tuesday and Wednesday of this week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm.