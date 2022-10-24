Patch Paving Will Create Some Traffic Delays

Road work ahead sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — TUD reports that road repairs are planned at various locations over the next week, and 5-15 minute delays can be expected.

When TUD crews make emergency sewer and water line repairs, a temporary cold patch is put over the section of the impacted road. Then later on, annually, an outside company is hired to go back and replace them with a permanent patch. The company TUD has hired is Ragsdale and Son, Inc. They will be working in various locations, starting today, and continuing over the next week. The hours are 7am-5pm, Monday through Friday.

Heavy equipment will be brought in while the work is taking place at the various locations. Areas that will be impacted for short intervals are listed below:

Bennett Road

Yankee Hill Road

Mono Way. Two locations

Lyons And Stewart St.

Donovan Street

8th Ave

Ponderosa Way

Laurel Ave

Yosemite Road

Via Redonda

Ponderosa Way

Turner Court

Geraldine Circle

Taplais Court (tentative)

Lazy Z Lane (tentative)

Colorado River Drive (tentative)