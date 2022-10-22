California and Mother Lode Jobless Rate Declines

California Unemployment Rate and Jobs charts 10-22-22 View Photo

Sonora, CA — After the state and Mother Lode saw the rates rise in August, the numbers have sunk back down.

California’s unemployment rate in September decreased to a record-tying low of 3.9 percent, which was reached in July. It is the lowest ever recorded on a record that dates back to 1976. The state has now regained 99.1 percent of the jobs lost during March and April of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this marks the 12th consecutive month of job gains over that time period.

In the Mother Lode, the numbers also ticked down. In Tuolumne County, the rate inched down from 4.2 percent in August to 3.8 percent last month. With a labor force of 19,950, that has left 750 without jobs. Calaveras also saw a slight dip from 3.2 percent in August to 2.9 percent, with 650 out of a workforce of 22,200 without work.

Only five of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in September, with education and health services adding 15,000. Losses of 16,100 jobs in government saw the largest decrease, with 16,100 jobs lost this month.

The U.S. rate also edged down, from 4.1 percent in August to 3.5 percent in September.