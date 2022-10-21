Wednesday’s Structure And Vegetation Fire Began With Explosion

Structure and vegetation fire in Burson started after explosion View Photo

Burson, CA – Wednesday’s Meadow Fire in Burson is now being blamed on an illegal butane honey oil lab.

According to investigators, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office began getting a flood of calls around 1:15 p.m. reporting an explosion, which was heard and felt throughout the Burson area. As earlier reported here, once on the scene, Columbia air and ground resources began battling an outbuilding, house, and vegetation fire. The grass fire grew to nine acres before crews were able to extinguish it, and both structures were heavily damaged.

“It was observed that materials within the outbuilding continued to burn despite fire suppression efforts,” detailed Lt. Stark.

The Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) also responded to the area and conducted a preliminary investigation of the scene. Lt. Stark added, “Sheriff’s MET investigators observed objects and material within the burning structures consistent with equipment and material used for an illegal butane honey oil lab (BHO).”

County Environmental Health and Air Pollution Control District officials responded to the scene. To protect the health and safety of about 21 houses within the footprint of the settling smoke, residents were notified to evacuate or shelter in place. Additionally, a request was made for a hazardous materials team to respond and assess substances that were continuing to burn. The next day, a test of those materials determined them to be oils consistent with homemade “biodiesel” production. Lt. Stark advised, “These oils are believed to have ignited as a result of the explosion which occurred at the BHO lab. In addition, the presence of THC was found within the equipment associated with BHO extraction.”

The residence involved in the blaze was determined to be unsafe for occupancy. The investigation is ongoing, and a criminal case will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, according to Lt. Stark.