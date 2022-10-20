Supervisor Kirk Provides Update On County Issues

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has provided an overview of where he stands on various issues up for debate in county government.

It is the focus of a new myMotherLode.com blog. They include the new budget, vegetation ordinance, pallet shelters, Climate Action Plan, degrading roads, and many other topics.

He also highlights some recent recognition given out to community leaders for their accomplishments. You can find the full blog by clicking here. Kirk is serving as board chair throughout 2022.