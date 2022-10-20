Clear
72.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Supervisor Kirk Provides Update On County Issues

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Anaiah Kirk

Anaiah Kirk

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has provided an overview of where he stands on various issues up for debate in county government.

It is the focus of a new myMotherLode.com blog. They include the new budget, vegetation ordinance, pallet shelters, Climate Action Plan, degrading roads, and many other topics.

He also highlights some recent recognition given out to community leaders for their accomplishments. You can find the full blog by clicking here. Kirk is serving as board chair throughout 2022.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 