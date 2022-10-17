Groveland Safety Meeting On Fire Preparedness Announced
Groveland Community Services District
Groveland, CA– Groveland and the surrounding areas will have a chance to learn about Fire Preparedness on Saturday, October 23rd. The Groveland Community Services District’s Community Emergency Response Team is partnering with the Pine Mountain Lake Association’s Safety Committee, Tuolumne County’s OES, and CAL FIRE for a Community Safety Meeting on Fire Preparedness.
The meeting will take place at the Evangelical Free Church located at 19172 Ferretti Road, Groveland from 2 PM to 4:30 PM. The following topics and presenters will be featured.
FIRE PREPAREDNESS – 4291 & Home Prep.
Presented by Emily Kilgore of CAL FIRE
GO BAG CREATION.
Presented by Groveland CERT
GROVELAND RADIO NETWORK (GroveNET).
Presented by Groveland CERT
EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS.
Presented by Dore Bietz of Tuolumne County’s Office of
Emergency Services.
Further information can be found by emailing the committee at safetyandsecuritycommittee@pinemountainlake.com