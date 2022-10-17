Tuolumne Supervisors To Discuss Veterans Memorial Honoring Women

Twain Harte Memorial Proposal View Photo

Twain Harte, CA — Approving plans and specifications for a memorial honoring women who served in the military will go before the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The project, to be constructed next to the Twain Harte Pool, is sponsored by the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce in coordination with the local VFW. The project is being led by local Veteran Frank Smart, according to county documents, along with a Women’s Veterans Advisory Committee, and architect Roy Lane. It is expected to be funded by a mix of grants, the sale of commemorative bricks, and business sponsorships. The board will hear a presentation and then vote on whether to authorize the project’s work to begin.

In addition Tuesday, there will be a presentation of a County Service Award to Pamela Rivers of the sheriff’s office, and a Distinguished Service Award to the Communications Division.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am in the board of supervisors’ meeting room.