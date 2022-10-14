Highway 108 Crash Stalling Traffic In Sonora

CHP patrol car View Photo

Sonora, CA — A crash involving a van on Highway 108 near the Stockton Road off-ramp in Sonora has traffic backed up at the start of the Friday evening commute.

The CHP is reporting that officers are diverting traffic along Stockton Road, as the wreckage is blocking the eastbound lane. Several ambulances have been called to the scene as five people are injured. The CHP is reporting both minor and moderate injuries. They are also asking motorists to avoid the area if possible as there is plenty of activity.

