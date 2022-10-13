Details About Columbia CRC Meeting Announced

Tuolumne County logo View Photo

Columbia, CA — An early chance to weigh in about plans to use the Columbia Armory as a Community Resilience Center is coming up later this month.

The first town hall will be on October 24 at 6pm, at the Armory building located at 10747 Airport Road in Columbia. Tuolumne County leaders are hoping to gain input on what the community would like to see housed at the facility. The county is hoping to receive grant money to move the project forward. The site would host programs and services on a day-to-day basis, and serve as an emergency shelter if needed during times of fires or other disasters.

We reported earlier that there is also an online survey people can fill out by clicking here.