PSPS Outages Have Decreased Recently

Sonora, CA — Pacific Gas and Electric reports that area customers should be prepared for the possibility of planned power outages during the autumn months.

Planned outages typically occur when there is a mix of dry conditions and heavy winds.

PG&E reports that each year it has refined its ability to predict and mitigate wildfire risk, which has in turn reduced the number of planned outages. The company reports that there was an 88% reduction in customers impacted by PSPS events in 2021 compared to 2020, and a 43% reduction in the duration of outages during PSPS outages in 2021, compared to the first year they were implemented, in 2019.

“System improvements and favorable weather meant that PSPS affected fewer customers last year than in 2020 and 2019,” said Mark Quinlan, Vice President of Electric System Operations at PG&E. “PG&E continues to use PSPS as a last resort to prevent catastrophic wildfires.”

There are no planned power outages on the near-term horizon, according to the latest weather information, but autumn is typically when they occur (prior to the heavy rain and snow season).

The company reports that it is offering some additional resources this year for customers impacted by PSPS events. The information below is from PG&E.

The Generator and Battery Rebate Program has expanded to provide a $300 rebate to customers located in Tier 2 or 3 High Fire-Threat Districts (HFTD) and/or served by an Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS)-protected circuit. If the customer is located outside of an HFTD but is served by an EPSS-capable circuit, they must have experienced two or more recent PSPS to qualify.

has expanded to provide a $300 rebate to customers located in Tier 2 or 3 High Fire-Threat Districts (HFTD) and/or served by an Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS)-protected circuit. If the customer is located outside of an HFTD but is served by an EPSS-capable circuit, they must have experienced two or more recent PSPS to qualify. Hotel discounts are now available as a new resource for customers who are experiencing a PSPS. PG&E is teaming up with IHG Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt, Choice, and Wyndham Hotels to offer customers discounted rooms as a safe space during a power outage.

are now available as a new resource for customers who are experiencing a PSPS. PG&E is teaming up with IHG Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt, Choice, and Wyndham Hotels to offer customers discounted rooms as a safe space during a power outage. Transportation to Community Resource Centers (CRCs) has been expanded to provide accessible transportation to and from CRCs to customers in Shasta, El Dorado, Fresno, Marin, Sonoma, Solano, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Tuolumne, Amador, Calaveras, and San Francisco Counties during a PSPS.

has been expanded to provide accessible transportation to and from CRCs to customers in Shasta, El Dorado, Fresno, Marin, Sonoma, Solano, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Tuolumne, Amador, Calaveras, and San Francisco Counties during a PSPS. Customers who depend on power for medical devices or assistive technologies may qualify for the Disability Disaster Access and Resources (DDAR) Program, a collaboration between PG&E and the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers. The program assists those who have medical and independent living needs with:

Creating an emergency plan Signing up for the Medical Baseline Program Applying for a portable backup battery Obtaining ADA-accessible car rides and/or hotel stays during a PSPS Receiving food replacement during and after a PSPS

