Forest Reminder: Due To Fire Danger Firing Gun Prohibited

Sonora, CA — With temporary fire restrictions still in place in high- and moderate-fire hazard areas, the Stanislaus National Forest reminds the public that discharging a firearm is prohibited in those areas.

“Fire restrictions are put in place to reduce fire risk and prevent human-caused wildfires during times of high or extreme fire danger. Shooting is a recognized cause of wildfire ignition when elevated fire danger conditions are present,” explained Stanislaus National Forest Fire Prevention Officer, Krystle Gleason.

Additionally, below are the other activities also banned in those areas as provided by forest officials:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, except in the Developed Recreation Sites listed in Exhibit C. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(a).

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, within a Developed Recreation Site listed in Exhibit C, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(d).

Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame. 36 C.F.R. § 261.52(i).

Forest officials advised that there are individuals that are exempt from the order and provided this list:

Persons with Forest Service Permit No. FS-7700-48 (Permit for Use of Roads, Trails, or Areas Restricted by Regulation or Order), specifically exempting them from this Order.

Persons possessing a valid California hunting license are not exempt from the prohibitions listed above. However, persons with a valid California hunting license and hunting during the open hunting season as specified by the laws of the State of California may discharge a firearm at a legal game bird or mammal.

Persons with a valid California Campfire Permit are not exempt from the prohibitions listed above. However, persons with a valid California Campfire Permit may use a portable stove or lantern using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel within the Moderate Fire Hazard Area.

Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or fire-fighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Gleason added, “We appreciate the public’s cooperation during fire restrictions, and once fire conditions are no longer a threat they will be lifted.”

The current restrictions are slated to end on Dec. 31 but could be lifted before then by an additional forest order. Further information on the fire restrictions can be found by clicking here.