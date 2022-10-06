Second Weekend In October Events

SNAP-Ed TYC Dept of Rec partnership warm-season vegetable harvest View Photo

There are several events planned in the Mother Lode today and coming up this weekend.

TuCare presents a free “Renewable Resources Tour” at the Mother Lode Fair Grounds in Sonora tonight. Doors open at 8 AM with a complimentary continental breakfast. Natural Resource agencies, organizations and businesses will provide information. There will be speakers for various topics from 8:45 through noon. TuCARE Executive Director Melinda Fleming was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” detailed here. More information is in the event listing here.

The League of Women Voters of the Mother Lode is sponsoring a Candidate Forum for the Tuolumne Utility District Board candidates running for Division 1 and Division 4. The forum is in the Tuolumne County Supervisors Chambers, more details about how to hear directly from the candidates are in the event calendar.

In Calaveras, meet the school board candidates for Bret Harte and Mark Twain School Districts. The event held at Greenhorn Creek’s Fireside Room will feature candidates giving a brief introduction, followed by 15 minutes of questions for each candidate. Details are here.

Friday the Art Show: Paint & Beyond by Li Ching Accurso continues in the Manzanita Building at Columbia College.

The Mountain Youth and Community Theatre will present The Lightning Thief- The Percy Jackson Musical this weekend and next weekend with both matinee and evening showings as detailed here.

Friday is the Sonora Lions Club Lobster Dinner Fundraiser, and the Calaveras Pregnancy Center is hosting a Banquet Fundraiser in Angels Camp as detailed here.

The First Friday Concert Series at the Copperopolis Armory is detailed here.

This weekend Columbia State Historic Park is the place to be for the annual Harvest Festifall. This a cornucopia of arts and craft demonstrations, a petting zoo and music and dancing on the shady streets of the Park, which is all decorated for the harvest season. Almost fifty vendors, dressed in 1850s attire, will be there from 9 AM to 5 PM both Saturday and Sunday.

Railtown 1897 is offering Haunted “Skeleton Starlight” evening train rides Saturdays in October as detailed here.

“The Party” for Calaveras Youth Mentoring is at Brice Station Vineyards this Saturday from 4 to 8 PM. There will be live music by Leilani and the Distractions and a delicious buffet dinner. Auctioneer extraordinaire David Bowman will emcee an exciting live auction and raffle. Tickets details are in the event listing here.

The Sonora Sunrise Foundation presents Barrels, Brews and Bites underneath the giant oak trees at Railtown 1897 in Jamestown. This will take place on Saturday from 2 to 5 PM. This event features gourmet food paired with participating wineries as well as a grape stomp and lawn games. Details are in the event listing here.

There will be free airplane rides for children and young adults, age 8 through 17 at Pine Mountain Lake Airport in Groveland this Saturday. If you have never flown in an airplane or you just want to learn more about aviation, join the Young Eagles Rally from about 8 in the morning until noon. More details are here.

The Sonora Chamber of Commerce presents Second Saturday Art Night in downtown Sonora on the second Saturday of each month including this Saturday from 5 to 8 PM. This free event features art exhibits and more on both sides of Washington Street. This will be followed by the final Summer Concerts in Coffill Park, featuring the reggae band King Hippo.

The Gold Country Young Farmers & Ranchers will be holding their annual dinner fundraiser called the Brew & Ball Crawl, this Saturday at the Utica Mansion in Angels Camp. Bring your branding iron to brand different items, try beers paired with our gourmet meatballs & Rocky Mountain oysters. There will be a cornhole tournament and more as detailed here.

Sunday the Mother Lode Gun Club is hosting a Black Powder Rifle shooting event. The public is invited and coaching is available. Details are here.