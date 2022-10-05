TuCARE’s Annual Natural Resources Summit Is This Friday

TuCare Natural Resource Summit View Photo

This Friday October 7th, Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and Environment (TuCARE) will hold their Annual Natural Resources Summit in the Sierra Building at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora.

TuCARE Executive Director Melinda Fleming was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Summit is open to the public and admission is free. Natural Resource agencies, organizations and businesses will provide information tables prior to and after the summit for attendees to peruse. Doors open at 8:00 a.m.

Speakers for the summit include: Keynote Speaker, Author/Publisher/Activist Jim Petersen of Evergreen Magazine; Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk; Columbia College President Dr. Lena Tran; Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken; Dave Thoney, Mother Lode Job Training; Kevin Cann, Vice President, Golden State Natural Resources; Matt King, Heartwood Biomass; Tom Hobby, Yosemite Clean Energy; Patrick Koepele, Tuolumne River Trust; and Liz Peterson, Tuolumne County Senior Administrative Analyst.

For over 20 years, TuCARE has held a Natural Resources Summit. Approximately 200 people have attended the summit each year. Topics covered in past years include political and environmental hot topics such as global warming, environmental extremism, and the importance of logging to reduce fuel load on public lands. The focus of this summit will be to raise awareness for the need to support our natural resources industries to sustain a strong local economy, to provide family wage jobs in our communities, and to manage our resources for future generations. Change is happening and more is coming in Tuolumne County.

Our speakers will share the exciting news with our audience. Our Keynote Speaker, author, publisher and activist Jim Petersen of Evergreen Magazine and Evergreen Foundation will address the audience with a speech titled “What Do You Want From Your Forest.”

The speaking portion of the summit kicks-off at 8:45 a.m. and runs till 12:00 p.m. From 8:00-8:45 a.m., and 12:15-1:00 p.m. attendees can visit information tables from local, state, and federal agencies/organizations that will provide information on ways the public can participate in the ongoing need for the reduction of forest fuels. Jim Petersen’s most recent book will also be for sale.

There is no cost for this event due to the generous donations by a variety of sponsors including PG&E, Clarke Broadcasting Corp., and local community members.

On Thursday, October 7th, a natural resources facility tour will be held in Tuolumne County. The tour is free and seats are still available! The tour will highlight local natural resources management facilities in Tuolumne County.

TuCARE is a community based non-profit 501(c)3 organization founded in 1988. Our membership is a cross-section of the community and includes businesspersons, educators, retirees, and those actively engaged in working daily with natural resources. TuCARE supports the multiple use of natural resources on public lands. Multiple-use policies allow for everyone to benefit. TuCARE seeks stability for resource industries to ensure the economic soundness and stability of local communities.

For more information and tour reservations contact Fleming at 209-586-7816.

