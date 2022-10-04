GOP: This Is Our Commitment To America

During a press conference last week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23), Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01), Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21), and other Members of the House Republican Conference discussed the Republican’s Commitment to America platform.

McCarthy was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“I am standing here with my colleagues because Republicans have a new direction for America.

The past two years have been the toughest Americans have experienced in a long time.

President Biden has failed on grocery prices, on energy prices, on crime, at the border, on the world stage, on basic accountability. He brought runaway inflation with his reckless spending.

House Democrats have supported Biden’s failed agenda every step of the way. And now, they have no plan to fix these problems, only excuses.

Listen to them. The White House says inflation is only up by ‘inches’, the border is ‘secure,’ and the spike in crime is just a bump in the road. They just don’t get it.

It’s time to get our country back on track. It’s time to make a Commitment to America.

Republicans have a plan to stop reckless spending, get inflation under control, unleash American energy, and bring our supply chains back from China.

We have a plan to end catch-and-release loopholes, invest in effective border enforcement, crack down on fentanyl, and make sure soft on crime DAs don’t receive another federal dime.

We have a plan to pass a Parents’ Bill of Rights, to expand school choice, and to protect fairness and our God-given freedoms.

And we have a plan to rein in runaway government and restore real checks and balances, starting with firing the 87,000 IRS agents that Biden just hired.

That’s the contrast we’re seeing. Republicans believe Washington should serve the American people. Democrats believe Washington should go after them.

So my question to every American is this: Can you afford Democrats’ failures?

If you want an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom, and a government that is accountable, join us.

Go to CommitmenttoAmerica.com. Look at our plan and contrast it with what we’ve seen for the past two years.”

