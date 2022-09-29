Former Frontporch Building Has New Owners

Ribbon cutting for the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center administrative offices View Photo

Sonora, CA – The former frontporch building is now in new hands.

Frontporch moved its offices to downtown Sonora, leaving the building, located at 905 Mono Way next to the Rite-Aid in Sonora, empty. It was purchased by the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center and now bares its name, as seen in the photo.

Lecia Scotford, CAO of TMWIHC, said, “This purchase has been a long time coming and shows the health board and the tribe’s commitment to this community.”

The new 10,500-square-foot two-story building will be used for administrative offices. Tribe officials shared that it was built “green” with state-of-the-art technology throughout. They added that it has gorgeous offices with modern furniture and equipment, and an enormous local wood artwork design around the elevator.

On Monday, the building was blessed by the tribe, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Move-in is underway, and some offices will be open starting Monday, October 3rd.