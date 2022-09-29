A Facelift For Groveland And Hetch Hetchy

Volunteer picking up trash View Photo

Sonora, CA – Using trash pickers, gloves, and garbage bags, over 30 volunteers took part in the first annual Groveland and Hetch Hetchy Facelift: Act Local Cleanup last weekend.

Visit Tuolumne County along with local businesses teamed up with Yosemite Facelift, which has been cleaning up the Yosemite Valley for 19 years, for this event. On Saturday, organizers targeted the area of Old Priest Grade and other mapped-out locations to send volunteers for cleanup efforts in the Groveland area.

As earlier reported here, Tuolumne County Public Works closed the roadway during the event to allow for the cleanup to take place. Other trash pickup areas included Deer Flat Road, Diana Falls Trail, Tuolumne Road, Sprague Road, and Road IS31. The next day, Sunday, the group headed to Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, the Carlon Falls Trail, and Evergreen Road.

“Visit Tuolumne County is excited to expand its partnership with Facelift: Act Local and to be part of next year’s Yosemite Facelift as they celebrate their 20th anniversary. Stewardship and sustainability are important to Visit Tuolumne County and are included in our top initiatives as the Destination Marketing Organization for Tuolumne County. It was a pleasure to be part of the first annual Groveland and Hetch Hetchy Facelift: Act Local events,” expressed Visit Tuolumne County President & CEO Lisa Mayo.

The total trash collected over the two days was more than 2,000 pounds.