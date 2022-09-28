Clear
Fire On Tuolumne Road

By Tracey Petersen
CAL Fire Helicopter 404 out of Columbia

Tuolumne, CA — Air and ground resources have quickly stopped the spread of a vegetation fire near Summerville High in Tuolumne. The flames broke out in some grass along Tuolumne Road west of the school and near the Cherry Valley Boulevard North intersection. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgroe reports that firefighters were able to stop the forward rate of spread at a half acre within minutes of arriving on the scene. She relayed that no structures were threatened, and crews will remain on the scene working towards full containment. What ignited the blaze remains under investigation.

