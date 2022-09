Soulsbyville, CA — Officials have quickly contained a vehicle fire on Longeway Road near North Sunshine Road in the Soulsbyville area.

It did not spread to any vegetation. There have been no initial reports of injuries. Mop-up continues, so be prepared for activity in the area. Air resources from Columbia were also dispatched, but they are now returning back to base.

Written by BJ Hansen .

Sign up for our Breaking News Alerts and the myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline (209) 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com .