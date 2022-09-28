Assemblyman Bigelow Has Three Bills Signed As He Exits Capitol

Sacramento, CA — Outgoing Republican Assemblyman Frank Bigelow says a trio of bills he authored was signed this legislative session by Governor Newsom, and a combined $15.6-million will be coming to District Five from the new state budget.

The first bill is AB 2577, which Bigelow says will simplify and streamline the election process for future candidates whose seats cover multiple counties.

Meanwhile, AB 2528 will expand the Political Reform Act by making it easier for members of the public to find information about donations made to political candidates. It requires city and county candidates to send copies of campaign statements to the Secretary of State’s office.

And AB 2330 is designed to provide greater efficiency for insurance companies by streamlining the process for vehicle title retrieval.

As for the budget allocations, $8.1 million will go to build a new fire station in Amador County, $5 million to Madera Community Hospital to improve healthcare access, and $2.5 million to the Madera County government for overpayment of state Vehicle License Fees.

Bigelow, who represents the greater Mother Lode region, is not seeking re-election in November. Because of redistricting, he would have had to run against fellow Republican, Jim Patterson of Fresno, who will be termed out in 2024. At that point, Bigelow is hoping to come back and run for the seat.

Bigelow concludes, “It was a successful last Legislative Session for the current Assembly District 5. I look forward to continue working on legislative policies if I return to the Assembly in 2024.”