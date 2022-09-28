Newsom Signs Abortion Laws Which Conflict With Other States

Sacramento, CA — Over a dozen bills were signed into law on Tuesday by Governor Gavin Newsom dealing with abortion rules, in an effort to make California a sanctuary state for the practice.

The bills do things like block out-of-state subpoenas related to abortion and allow the state’s insurance commissioner to penalize companies that divulge information to out-of-state entities.

The Associated Press reports that abortions are now mostly illegal in 13 states, and the California legislation directly conflicts with some of those new restrictions. A legal battle is likely to ensue.

Most of the laws are designed to thwart investigations from other states seeking to penalize abortion providers in California. The new bills were passed mostly on party lines, with Democrats in support, and many Republicans opposed.