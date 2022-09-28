Be Part Of Sonora’s Christmas Parade

Sonora Christmas Parade View Photo

Sonora, CA — Why watch the 39th Annual Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade from the sidewalk when you can be in it, waving to the crowd?

The City of Sonora is accepting applications to be entered into the parade that takes place along Washington Street/HWY 49 on Friday, November 25th, in the downtown area. Each year, there are plenty of floats, school bands, specialty cars, dogs, cowboys and girls on pristine ponies, and dogs. The main attraction is Santa at the end of the parade, welcoming in the holiday season and yelling Merry Christmas to the delight of the revelers. The parade begins promptly at 6 p.m. from the Historic Red Church and continues to Restano Way.

To get an application for an entry into the parade, click here or go to City Hall, 94 N. Washington Street, and pick one up. It includes all the parade rules and staging requirements. Questions can be directed to the Community Development Department at (209) 532-3508 Ext. 2. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, November 16th.