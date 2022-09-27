Stolen Generator Impacting Calaveras Search And Rescue Team

Picture of the generator inside the Arnold trailer View Photo

Arnold, CA – The theft of a generator belonging to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team is impacting its already tight bottom line.

A member of the mostly volunteer team discovered the theft from a county incident support trailer in Arnold on Monday. The trailer was parked inside the fenced facility, but that did not stop the thieves, who cut through the chain link fence and then broke a “locking mechanism” to enter the trailer.

Sheriff’s officials detailed that the generator provided the team with power for the incident command during off-grid search and rescue incidents, communications, map making, and lighting in the field. Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark disclosed, “Equipment purchase and maintenance are mainly accomplished using funds generated by the volunteers during fundraising efforts. The replacement of the generator will consume funds that were already budgeted for other equipment necessary for direct search and rescue activity.”

Sheriff’s officials released this picture of the stolen Honda EU3000 Generator and gave this description: a 3000-watt inverter generator (EU3000), about 26″ in length by 18″ in width and 22″ in height and weighing over 130 pounds. Anyone with information regarding this theft should contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 or the anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6030.