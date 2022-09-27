Annual Dinner With A Scientist Breaks Record

Dinner With a Scientist 2022 View Photos

Angels Camp, CA – The Annual Dinner With A Scientist saw record-breaking attendance for 2022.

The recent event brought together 130 students, 40 teachers, 26 scientists, and 15 volunteers from 14 schools in Calaveras and Amador County. The almost 200 attendees were the highest ever. Each year, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) professionals and 4th–12th-grade students come together to discuss those fields. The event was held at the Tower Pavilion at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds off Highway 49 in Angels Camp for the second year in a row.

Each year, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) professionals and 4th–12th-grade students come together to discuss those fields. The students are divided into groups of up to ten that then visit the scientist’s table. The scientists, some performing demonstrations, discussed their careers and college pathways with the students, who are able to ask questions, with each sitting lasting for 30 minutes. CCOE officials stated, “The event is intended to inspire young minds in scientific realms and provide students with an opportunity to explore new ideas.”

This year’s keynote speaker was Shannon Ayers, Engineering Leader and Technical Manager at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. CCOE noted that students and teachers remained attentive during the address, with hands raised throughout her speech wanting to know more.

Superintendent of Schools Karen Vail remarked, “It was so powerful to watch the level of engagement increase as the evening progressed, the students were so enthused and eager to learn.”