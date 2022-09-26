Clear
Update: Motorcyclist Killed In Yosemite Junction Crash

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Update at 11:15am: The CHP has now released the name of the Turlock motorcyclist who was killed in Sunday’s crash at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction. He is 59-year-old Ruben Prusso. The earlier story can be found below:

Original story posted at 11am: Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP reports that a Turlock man was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction.

The name of the 59-year-old has not been released as officials are still notifying family members.

The CHP reports that he was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson eastbound and tried to make an “unsafe” pass around a Mercedes that was slowing down because of a red traffic signal ahead. The motorcycle crashed into the rear of the vehicle and the rider was ejected onto the highway. The rider was pronounced dead by arriving emergency officials.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified as Kathryn Stiles of Thousand Oaks, was not injured.

