Deceased In HWY 120 Fatality From Jamestown

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Keystone, CA – New details have been released on yesterday afternoon’s deadly crash on Highway 120, but investigators did not include the identity of the individual.

The CHP reports the deceased is a 73-year-old Jamestown man. As this is an ongoing investigation, spokesperson Officer Steve Machado stated, “The driver’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.”

The solo vehicle wreck happened just after 4 p.m. near the Rushing Hills Lookout Road intersection on the eastbound side of the highway, as earlier reported here. The CHP detailed that the man was driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, at an undetermined rate of speed. Machado detailed, “The driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the roadway and drove into an ascending dirt embankment on the left shoulder.” He added, “The vehicle traveled out of control, across both eastbound lanes of traffic, and overturned onto the right shoulder where it came to rest on its left side.”

The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in this crash.