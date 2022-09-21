How Much Rain Did We Get?

Rain falling in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – The recent storm system that blew through Tuolumne County brought much-needed rain, putting the county well above the average for September.

The rain was a drizzle in some areas of the county and a downpour in others this past Sunday and Monday. In the Sonora area, the Tuolumne Utility District (TUD) Regional WW Plant recorded these amounts of rainfall:

Sunday, 9/18/2022 0.65

Monday, 9/19/2022 0.75

Together, that two-day total equals 1.4 inches of rain. TUD spokesperson Emily Long also relayed, “The average monthly rainfall total for September is on the order of 0.4 inches. So, this recent two-day total of 1.4 inches is a bit unusual and puts us well above average for September.”

One of the areas that got the most rainfall was Columbia, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Sacramento, noting that since Sunday, Sept. 18th, an inch and a half of rain has fallen.

The NWS added that no records for the month or a single day were broken according to their records.