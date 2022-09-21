Mostly Cloudy
Power Outage In Jamestown

By Tracey Petersen
Jamestown, CA — PG&E reports nearly 380 customers are without electricity in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County.

Their lights went out around 10:19 a.m. Those impacted are mostly to the south of Highway 108, including the downtown area and stretching to just past Lime Kiln Road and south to Campbell Flat Road. The utility says a crew is investigating a cause. A 4:45 p.m. estimated restoration time has been given for the outage.

