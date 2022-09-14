Desire To Help Shape Young Minds

Sonora Union High School District View Photo

Sonora, CA, — The Sonora Union High School District Board of Trustees is looking for candidates to fill the vacant seat of one member that resigned last month.

The board is seeking a replacement for Trustee Kimberly Norton, who stepped down on August 22nd, after being elected to the board in 2020. Norton represented the District Trustee Area 2 seat that includes Belleview, Columbia, Curtis Creek, and Soulsbyville school districts.

At its meeting yesterday, the board announced its intention to appoint someone to fill the rest of Norton’s term, which expires in December 2024. The board detailed that the replacement will serve until the next school board election in November 2024.

Candidates who are interested in filling the seat should contact the Sonora Union High School District website by clicking here for an application and packet. Included are questions related to whether the candidate has children enrolled in the school, why are you interested in becoming a Sonora Union High School District governing board member, and what are the strengths of the district.

Qualifications for office as provided by the Board:

To be considered, a candidate must be a registered voter and submit the following:

A completed Candidate Information Sheet

A letter of intent

Proof of residence in the Sonora Union High School District Trustee Area 2 (Belleview, Columbia, Curtis Creek, and Soulsbyville School Districts)

Proof of age; must be at least 18 years of age

The board also gave notice that an appointment to the seat will be made in the event there are no nominees or no qualified nominees. They added that the application deadline is September 30th at 4 p.m.