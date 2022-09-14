Power Outage Up Highway 4 Corridor

Calaveras Power Outage View Photo

Arnold, CA — Around 3,200 PG&E customers lost electricity early this morning in the Calaveras County communities of Forest Meadows and Arnold.

It is also impacting a small area of Murphys, along Murphys Creek Road and Emerald Creek Drive, and the region just below Hathaway Pines. Calaveras Big Trees State Park is also impacted up above Arnold.

The outage started at 4:24am and PG&E hopes to have everyone restored by 11:30am. The cause is under investigation.