Power Outage Impacting Over 2,500 in Groveland Area

By Tracey Petersen
Power outage in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County

Groveland, CA – More than 2,500 PG&E customers in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County have been without lights since just after seven this morning.

The outage stretched along Highway 120 from Lake Don Pedro to past Old Big Oak Road. It is impacting 2,551 customers southeast of Lake Don Pedro, Big Oak Flat, Groveland, Pine Mountain Lake, and past the Hardin Flat area. The utility relayed that a crew is investigating a cause. The estimated restoration time is 7:15 p.m.

