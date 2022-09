Mountain Ranch, CA — The Public Works Department in Calaveras County has closed a road for an emergency tree removal project.

Whiskey Slide Road in Mountain Ranch was closed at 10am this morning and should be back open by around 1:30pm. The complete closure is near the Worden Road intersection. No vehicles are able to pass through, so travelers will need to take an alternate route.

Written by BJ Hansen .

