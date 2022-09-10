Bright Color Clothes Recommended To Visit Forest

Hunting In CA View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Hunting is underway in the Stanislaus National Forest, and visitors are being advised on what types of clothes to wear.

This is the last weekend to use a bow and arrow as archery season ends on Sunday and then comes the rifle hunt season. Forest officials want to alert visitors to be careful. They advise, “It is a good idea to wear bright colors in the forest during this time!”

Those taking aim during these seasons are allowed to hunt on forest lands and in the Emigrant, Mokelumne and Carson-Iceberg Wilderness, which are sectioned off into zones. This map shows the current Zones D5 and D6 locations and the fire restriction areas.

Here are the upcoming dates for the general rifle season in those zones:

General season (rifle): September 24–October 30 (bear season continues until December 25 or earlier, depending on state guidance)

Forest officials reminded all hunters that in order to hunt deer, they must have a valid deer tag and a bear tag.