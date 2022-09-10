Summerville’s Winning Streak Continues

Summerville Bears logo View Photo

Written by: Mike Woicicki

On Friday night, the Summerville Bears football team traveled to Hughson High to face the always-powerful Huskies. Both teams were 3 and 0 coming into the game. The experts had the Huskies ranked a good deal higher than the Bears, so some folks only gave the Bears an outside chance to come out on top. Both teams gave it their all, but when the smoke had cleared, the Bears left the field 4 and 0 with a hard-fought 23 to 14 victory.

The Bears’ offense was in high gear in the first quarter as they went ahead 14-0 with an 18-yard touchdown run by Kai Elkins and a 34-yard TD pass from Braylon Leveroos to Dean Trimeloni. The Huskies used a nice long drive to score their first TD and make it a one-possession game. The Bears came back with their own drive. With a miraculous shovel pass to Elkins by Leveroos as he was being sacked, the Bears posted their third TD of the night and went into halftime up 20 to 7.

The Huskies came out running on all cylinders in the third quarter and a quick TD made it a 6-point game, 20 to 14. Then it became a back-and-forth struggle. It looked like the Huskies just might have the momentum to make a comeback, but then Elkins stripped the ball from a Huskies runner and recovered the fumble. A few plays later, the short Bear drive stalled just inside the 10-yard line. At this point, the Bears called on Trimeloni to try a 27-yard field goal with just over a minute left, and the 3 points iced it for the Bears, extending the lead to 9 points.

Kai Elkins earned player of the game with his 2 touchdowns, hard running, good blocking, and fine defensive play. This included the strip tackle and fumble recovery, which led to the field goal that iced the game for the Bears.

The Bears have a bye next week but will be back in action on September 23rd with their homecoming game against the Stone Ridge Christian Knights.

Bret Harte and Calaveras did not play on Friday night because they will both play on Monday night (Sept. 12). The Calaveras Red Hawks will take on Ripon and the Bullfrogs will face El Dorado. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.