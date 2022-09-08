Second Weekend in September Events In The Mother Lode

Photo by Sabrina Biehl Sonora Farmers Market in June View Photo

It is the Second weekend in September and there are several large events planned in the Mother Lode.

The Acorn Festival of the Me-Wuk Tribe will celebrate the annual black oak acorn harvest Saturday, September 10th and 11th. Enjoy traditional dance, arts & crafts, and food. Taste nupa, a traditional acorn soup, or have some Indian tacos at the BBQ dinner on Saturday only. Details on the inter-tribal Pow Wow are in the event listing here.

The Sonora Lions Club is hosting a Ginormous Yard Sale Friday and Saturday. The share there will be tons of stuff including furniture, housewares, small appliances, dishes, cups, vases, knick-knacks, antiques, lamps, and tools. All proceeds will benefit the programs and projects supported by the club details are here.

The Sonora Certified Farmers’ Market begins at 7:30 am and will continue Saturday morning to October 8th.

4th annual Hope & Honor Walk for Suicide Prevention Awareness sponsored by the YES Partnership starts Saturday at 9 am. The YES Partnership was established in 1986 as a result of several teen suicides. They report during the past year they have trained over 175 community members to be suicide alert and connect people with thoughts of suicide to various resources to keep them safe. They also support youth and families through efforts to prevent substance use and child abuse. The walk is at your own pace and will begin at Courthouse Park in downtown Sonora and is less than a mile. Register or donate $10 per person, details are here.

The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding an Open Garden Day at the Demonstration Garden on Saturday, September 10th, from 10 am to 1 pm. Presentations will be about How to Preserve your Harvest and How to use a Solar Dehydrator as detailed here.

Saturday the League of Women Voters of the Mother Lode will hold its September General Meeting from 10:00 to 11:30AM, members of the public are welcome. The featured speaker will be Dore Bietz, Coordinator, Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services. She will speak on wildfire preparedness and will present a video produced by the County titled “Are You Ready?” with tips on preparing to quickly evacuate your home. The meeting will also be on zoom, details are here.

The Dan McHoul Memorial Car Show is to support CHIPS for Kids in honor of the widow of Dan McHoul. Details are in the event listing here.

Meat & Greet with Sonora’s 4-H members at the Motherlode Fairgrounds in the livestock area to learn more about 4-H and even enroll. Play games, talk with club and project leaders and even hang out with some of their small animals.

Dodge Ridge Biking will be open this weekend and there is a Public Skate Night at the High Country Sports Arena Saturday with new hours from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The last Concert in the Pines will be at Eproson Park this Saturday in Twain Harte. The featured band is Kinland Station, a new Blues/Rock band based in Twain Harte, that plays a high-energy mix of original songs and cover tunes to get you up and dancing.

Hermitfest West will celebrate the Ebbetts Pass in the Bear Valley Ballpark, located opposite the entrance to Bear Valley on Saturday from Noon to 8 p.m. The free all-day concert features Grover Anderson and the Lampoliers, Ten Dollar Pony, Cantamos, Jimbo Scott, and Alan Drown. Bring a comfortable seat, lots of water and enjoy a day in the High Country. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for sale, details are here.

It is Second Saturday Art Night in Downtown Sonora and the Sonora United Methodist Church is offering church tours and treats from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The Jamestown Promotion Club will be hosting Jamestown Music in the Park every Saturday in September from 6:00 to 8:30 pm. The free event is open to the public for family and friends. Enjoy an evening of music after dining or shopping in downtown Jamestown, details are in the promotional event listing here.

Movie times are available in our Entertainment section here. There are more events and some that are scheduled on Sunday, the full list of upcoming events is here.