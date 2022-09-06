Clear
Calaveras County Updates Cooling Center Spots

By B.J. Hansen

San Andreas, CA — One designated cooling center in Calaveras County will be open just today, while a second location will remain operational through Friday.

Today (Tuesday), during the projected peak of the heat wave, a center is open at the West Point Community Hall on Highway 26 from noon until 8pm.

Today through Friday, the San Andreas Library at 1299 Gold Hunter Road will have special hours, remaining open from noon-8pm.

Anyone needing transportation to a cooling site can call Calaveras Connect at 209-754-4450.

Click here to find an earlier story about Tuolumne County cooling centers.

