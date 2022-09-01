Labor Day Weekend Events In The Mother Lode

There are several events planned for Labor Day Weekend.

The Dodge Ridge Mountain Bike Park will be open over the extended Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, 2022. Efforts are being made to get 1.5 miles of an Intermediate Technical trail open by tomorrow. Mountain Bike rental bikes are available at the park or Standard Pedal Mountain Bikes and Class 1 E-Bikes under 60 pounds are allowed. There will also be Yoga Classes, Scenic Chairlift Rides, Disc Golf, the Base Camp Bar & Grill will be open with games available to place, and live music on Saturday and Sunday. Details are in the event listing here.

The Jamestown Promotion Club will be hosting Jamestown Music in the Park every Saturday in September from 6:00 to 8:30 pm. The free event is open to the public for family and friends. Enjoy an evening of music after dining or shopping in downtown Jamestown, details are in the promotional event listing here.

California State Parks, the California State Railroad Museum Foundation and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown are presenting “Robbery on the Rails” a theatrical excursion train ride experience Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There will be three 45-minute family-friendly excursion train rides each day at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., pulled by a historic locomotive. Throughout the holiday weekend, live entertainment will be provided by Congressional Gunfighters of America. More details are in the event calendar here.

Sierra Nevada Arts And Crafts Festival is in Arnold this Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. Saturday only is the Logging Jamboree, an annual fundraiser for the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum. The event is held in the Amphitheater in White Pines by Arnold. Sign up for 14 or more event competitions at 9 am, and the Competitions begin at 10 am. The Moose Lodge provides BBQ and there are other treats and children’s games with prizes. Details about ticket prices and contests are in the event calendar here. While in town stop by and support the Arnold Library from 9 am to 4 pm Saturday and Sunday. Books, music CDs, DVDs, and jigsaw puzzles will all be for sale for $5.00 per bag. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Arnold Library.

The Tri-County LGBT Alliance representing and serving Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne counties and surrounding rural areas is hosting the 6th annual Pride in the Park. The event is held at Murphys park to bring together the community. There will be food, art, beer & wine, and music. Bring a refillable water bottle, sunscreen, and splash clothes to enjoy the creek. The event listing is here.

The Rotary Club of Groveland is sponsoring the Monthly Saturday Flea Market with the last one of the season this Saturday beginning at 8 am.

The First Friday Concert Series by event promoter Calaveras County Music and Awards Show (CAMS) will feature Chasing Anthems country music at the downtown Copperopolis Armory along with opening act Nick Tyrrel. Information booths and vendors are sponsored by the Copperopolis Area Business Association (CABA). Details are here.

Twain Harte Concert in the Pines will feature California Creedence. The Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is in East Sonora on Friday, the Angels Camp’s Market is on Friday, and Sonora’s Farmers Market is on Saturday morning.

Movie times are available in our Movie section which also has Pinecrest’s Movies Under the Stars line up for the month here.

There is a garage sale listed in our classifieds here.

Sunday is a Pancake Breakfast at the Tuolumne Country Veterans Hall in Sonora CA as detailed here and in Twain Harte the Firemen’s Pancake Breakfast is at the Twain Harte Fire Station.

Sunday RSVP for making paper mache character heads and other headwear with the intention of using the arts in the October 1st Community Art Parade at Rocca Park in Jamestown. The workshop is at the Dome in Sonora, details are in the event calendar here.