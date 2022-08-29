Excessive Heat Expected In The Mother Lode

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Central San Joaquin Valley, Mariposa County and the Yosemite National Park Valley floor, from Wednesday morning through Monday (Labor Day) evening. The Excessive Heat Watch will be extended to the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from Saturday morning until Monday evening.

The high temperatures in the Central San Joaquin Valley will range from 100 to 110 degrees. Highs in Mariposa County and the Yosemite Valley will range from 95 to 105 degrees. From Saturday through Monday, the high temperatures in the Northern Sierra Nevada, the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley could reach up to 112 degrees.

The hottest days are forecast to occur Sunday and Labor Day Monday. There will be limited overnight relief from the heat, with lows in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Warm overnight lows can place those susceptible to heat illness at higher risk.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings on mymotherlode.com for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.