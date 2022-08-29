Clear
Update: Vegetation Fire Ignites Outside Copperopolis

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 5:41PM: Officials have stopped the spread of a vegetation fire on Highway 4 near Milton Road in the area between Copperopolis and Farmington.

Some of the initial resources that responded have been released and are heading back to base. It started as a vehicle accident-related fire that spread to vegetation. An air ambulance was dispatched to assist at least one person who was injured. Some power lines are also down near the fire.

PG&E reports that 208 customers are without electricity and full restoration is expected by 8:15pm. Officials are directing traffic on Highway 4, near Milton Road, so use caution and be prepared for a delay. The fire is estimated to be at least 15 acres. Ground resources will remain on the scene into the evening hours working to fully extinguish the fire.

Original story posted at 5:28pm: Copperopolis, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation Fire on Highway 4 near Milton Road in the area between Copperopolis and Farmington.

The fire is approximately 10-15 acres and has been moving at a quick rate of spread. There are also some power lines down in the area. Be prepared for activity. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.

