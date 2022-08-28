Last Week In August Roadwork

Roadwork in Calaveras View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from August 28th to September 3rd.

On Highway 4 from Bonanza Mine to Poole Station Road, the Wagon Trail Realignment Project as detailed here, will impact traffic. Expect traffic to be impacted Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm.

On Highway 4 at Lilac Drive to the Arnold Byway utility work will restrict traffic to one-way on Wednesday from 8 am to 4 pm.

On Highway 26 from Olive Branch Road to Hogan Dam Road, one-way traffic control will allow for shoulder work. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 3pm.

On Highway 49 at Raspberry Land/Hardscabble Street in Calaveras Wednesday, one-way traffic control will allow for utility work from 8 am to 11 am.

On Highway 108 work continues with one-way traffic control from East Long Barn Road to Helipo Rood and from there to Cascade Creek Road (mile marker 19 to 40.4) for highway construction. The work begins Monday and continues through Thursday from 6:00 pm until 5:00 pm and will wrap up Friday at 3 pm.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Pigeon Flat Rest Area to Baker Station for drainage work will be done Monday through Friday from 6:00 am until 6:00 pm and from 6 am to 3 pm on Friday.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Hess Avenue to Peaceful Oak Road, highway construction begins Monday and continues through Thursday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm although it will wrap up by 3 pm on Friday.

At Highway 108 at Kennedy Meadows Road to the Sonora Pass work on trees will limit traffic on the right shoulder.

On Highway 120 from Ferretti Road to the Fire Station (mile marker 40.2 to 40.6) long-term right shoulder work continues from 7 AM to 5 PM.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.