More Lane Closures Planned For Wagon Trail Project

Wagon Trail Project View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The Calaveras County Public Works Department reports there will be additional temporary lane closures on Highway 4 next week between Bonanza Mine Road and Pool Station Road.

Traffic will be impacted this coming Monday, June 13, through Thursday, June 16, from 7am-5pm. The work hours on Friday, June 17, will be 7am-3pm. Flaggers will be directing traffic, and travelers should reduce speeds and use extra caution.

The overall project will be completed in two stages, with phase one underway. The cost of the first phase is estimated to be $24-million and should be completed by late 2023.