The CHP Releases More Details In Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Bees

Jamestown, CA – The CHP has released more details, including the name of the Modesto man killed in a collision with a pickup carrying bee boxes Monday night on Highway 120.

The CHP reports the deceased is 67-year-old Eugene Gragg. He was killed when his Harley Davidson was struck by a truck crossing over the Rushing Hill Lookout Road turnaround, as earlier detailed here. The driver of the pickup, 62-year-old Ronald Ray Woods of Oakdale, was not injured in the crash. CHP officer Steve Machado explained that Woods was taking the bee boxes to place them on a property on the north side of the highway.

Gragg was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene. Machado added that officers had to contend with “agitated bees” swarming the scene. Luckily, none of the officers were stung. Regarding how many bee boxes were on the truck, Machado relayed that he did not have an exact number, but only one of the bee boxes was damaged.