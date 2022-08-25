Angels Camp PD Finds No Ammunition At School Following Reports

Angels Camp Police Department View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The Angels Camp Police Department reports that it received multiple calls yesterday that a student “brought ammunition” to Mark Twain Elementary School.

In an effort to dispel any rumors, the PD notes, “Mark Twain Elementary staff and the Angels Camp Police Department fully investigated the reports and NO ammunition or weapons were found on school grounds. The Angels Camp Police Department takes any threat to the safety of students and staff on our school campuses seriously. We thank all the Mark Twain students, parents, and staff for reporting this incident to law enforcement.”

The PD continues to add, “We must all work together to keep our schools safe. Anyone with information pertaining to any threat to the safety of our schools is encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately.”

Numerous officers were on campus yesterday.