Calaveras Sheriff’s Marijuana Team Detail Summer Busts

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Team has released information on a series of Marijuana busts that have been made in July and early August. A search warrant for illegal cultivation in the 9000 block of Shalimar Drive in Valley springs. Deputies seized 7,296 growing plants with an estimated value of 7.2 million dollars. The plants were being cultivated outdoors and inside unpermitted hoop houses. Piles of garbage and debris were present on the property. Two suspects were issued citations at the scene. Yuann Li, age 43 of Alhambra, CA, and Junjie Liue, age 40 of Alhambra, CA were cited on Illegal Marijuana Cultivation and Possession of Marijuana for sale in addition to Conspiracy to Commit Crime.

An unrelated search warrant was served in the 6000 block of DaLee Road in Valley Springs. Deputies seized 465 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $604,000. The interior of the residence had been covered to facilitate indoor growing. Deputies discovered electrical wiring hazards at the scene. Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.

In the middle of July on the 15th, a search warrant was served in the 1000 block of Ranch Road in Copperopolis. 762 growing plants were seized with an estimated value of over $762,000. A majority of what was seized was being grown outdoors, however, evidence pointed to prior indoor cultivation. Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.

On the same day, an unrelated search warrant was served in the 16000 block of Armstrong Road in Sheep Ranch. Deputies seized 88 plants with an estimated value of $61,000. Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.

On August the 3rd, a search warrant was issued in the 700 block of Deer Lane in West Point. Deputies seized 97 plants with an estimated value exceeding $67,000. The plants were being cultivated outdoors. Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.

On the same day, an unrelated search warrant was served at 5000 Hawver Road in Mokelumne Hill. Deputies seized 623 growing plants with an estimated value exceeding $809,000. Several structures on the property had been converted to facilitate indoor cultivation. Mold and electrical hazards were located at the site. Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.

The Calaveras Sherriff Office encourages anyone with information on illegal marijuana operations to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.