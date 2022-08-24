Public Input Needed For Jamestown Pallet Shelter

Pallet Shelter Community View Photo

Jamestown, CA – Tuolumne County is asking for the public’s opinion regarding the services and operations that will be offered at the Jamestown pallet shelter.

As reported here earlier this month, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors approved the controversial Jamestown site. The Tuolumne County Homeless Services has announced that it will hold two informational meetings at the Safe Stay Emergency Shelter site that is under development at the end of High School Road in Jamestown at the end of the month. Organizers advise, “Tuolumne County staff from both the Administrator’s Office and Health & Human Services Agency will be on-site to answer questions about the development of the site as well as the anticipated services that will be offered to those who live in the shelter.”

A “Frequently Asked Questions” flyer on the shelter will be handed out at the meeting and can also be found by clicking here. The meetings will be held on Wednesday, August 31st, at 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Those not able to attend the meetings can still give their input by completing a survey related to services and operations at the shelter site. The surveys will also be available during the meetings and by clicking here. Additional information should be directed to Michael Roberson in the County Administrator’s Office at 209.533.5533 or mroberson@co.tuolumne.ca.us.