Yosemite Updates Show Two Lightning Fires Growing Slowly
Red Fire burning in Yosemite 572 acres
Yosemite, CA – Two fires ignited by lightning at the beginning of the month when thunderstorms swept through Yosemite National park have seen minimal growth this week.
The Red Fire burning in the Red Creek area of the park behind Half Dome was discovered by a helicopter on August 8th. It was estimated at 30 acres and was putting out a plume of smoke, as detailed here. Two days later, the blaze had grown to 398 acres, as reported here. Since then, it has slowly climbed to its current 572 acres. The Rogers Fire burning in the high country of the Yosemite wilderness is also having minimal growth. It is burning at a low to moderate rate and was estimated at 25 acres on Tuesday.
Yosemite fire officials released the latest numbers from those blazes below:
RED FIRE:
Location: between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek
Elevation: 7,800
Discover date: August 4, 2022
Size: 572 acres
Cause: Lightning
Fire history: burning in the 2001 Hoover fire footprint
Fire crews are assessing natural barriers (like granite) to confine and contain the fire
No threat to infrastructure
No trail closures
RODGERS FIRE:
Location: northwest of Rodgers Canyon and southwest of Pleasant Valley
Elevation: 8,100
Discover date: August 8, 2022
Size: 76 acres, 0% contained
Cause: Lightning
Fire crews are assessing natural barriers (like granite) to confine and contain the fire
No threat to infrastructure.
A section of trail between Pate Valley and the Pacific Crest Trail is closed due to fire activity. Click here for a closure map.