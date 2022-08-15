Red Fire In Yosemite Is Nearly 400 Acres

Red Fire In Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA — A lightning-caused vegetation fire burning in an isolated area of Yosemite National Park is up to 398 acres.

Yosemite officials report that the Red Fire was located on August 4 in an area between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek. It is located at an elevation of 7,800 feet. Fire crews report that they are looking closely at all nearby natural barriers (mostly granite) to confine and contain the fire. There are no trail closures or threats to critical infrastructure. It has been burning through pockets of fuel from the 2001 Hoover Fire.

The National Park Service Image shown of the smoke from the fire was taken yesterday from Tioga Pass.