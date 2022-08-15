Clear
99.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Red Fire In Yosemite Is Nearly 400 Acres

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Red Fire In Yosemite

Red Fire In Yosemite

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA — A lightning-caused vegetation fire burning in an isolated area of Yosemite National Park is up to 398 acres.

Yosemite officials report that the Red Fire was located on August 4 in an area between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek. It is located at an elevation of 7,800 feet. Fire crews report that they are looking closely at all nearby natural barriers (mostly granite) to confine and contain the fire. There are no trail closures or threats to critical infrastructure. It has been burning through pockets of fuel from the 2001 Hoover Fire.

The National Park Service Image shown of the smoke from the fire was taken yesterday from Tioga Pass.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 