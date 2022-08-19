Calaveras County Emergency Tree Removal Will Require Crane

Calaveras County roads emergency tree removal map View Photo

Arnold, CA – Electrical hazards have Calaveras County road officials calling in heavy equipment for emergency tree removal in the Arnold area.

Due to the close proximity of power lines, a crane will be used to safely perform the tree removal, according to county public works officials. The work will require a complete road closure at 4520 Love Creek Road, off Moran Road and south of Highway 4. The roadway is narrow and the crane will block the entire road, requiring a detour from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22.

County road officials ask motorists to obey all signage and personnel work at the site. For any questions regarding this closure, contact Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.