Yosemite Visitor Charged with Domestic Violence

Yosemite, CA – A San Rafael man was charged with assaulting his wife, leaving her with bruises and scratches.

Clarke Broadcasting first reported the attack earlier this month after park officials asked for witnesses to the domestic violence incident, view those details here. A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment Thursday against 59-year-old Stefan Niels Weiste Kirkeby for domestic violence, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

According to court documents, on Aug. 4th, Kirkeby and his wife got into a verbal argument that resulted in park visitors having to intervene due to the yelling as well as the threats of harm being made by Kirkeby. The victim reported he “forcibly grabbed by her wrist” and they both fell to the ground. During the struggle, Kirkeby was threatening to kill his wife and then kill himself. The victim had visible bruising, scratches and pain in her wrist.

If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to submit a tip online, call 888-653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.